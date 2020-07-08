PETS OF WEEK: Ivan and Chutney

Ivan is a 2-year-old Domestic short hair with a few rough edges. He would do best in a home with a little less day to day commotion. He is affectionate but appreciates someone who understands his kitty cues to just relax. He is a cat that knows what he wants; sunbeams, a comfy bed, and a little bit of lap time here and there. He is neutered and fully vaccinated.
Chutney is a 3-month-old bi-colored cavy guinea pig that was surrendered to the shelter along with eight of her closest relatives. She is becoming a confident little girl who often chirps for veggies. Guinea pigs can learn complex paths to food, and can accurately remember a learned path for months.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.
