PETS OF WEEK: Ivy and Flora

Ivy is an 8-month-old coonhound mix. She is shy at first but warms up fast. Ivy enjoys walks and does well on a leash as she picks up sticks on the walks. She's a hound, so barking will happen. She gets along with other dogs and has lived with them but she doesn't like cats. Ivy loves to play with kids but can be a bit jumpy. She is fully vaccinated and will be spayed.
Flora is a 6-month-old domestic short hair. Covered in flea bites and under-socialized, Flora was one of three siblings that needed foster care to come out of her shell. With a little creativity from her foster mom, she discovered that Flora loves to be brushed and she now comes running for attention. Flora seeks a home with a little patience and a lot of love. She is fully vaccinated and will be spayed.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.
