PETS OF WEEK: Ivy and Flora

Ivy is an 8-month-old coonhound mix. She is shy at first but warms up fast. Ivy enjoys walks and does well on a leash as she picks up sticks on the walks. She's a hound, so barking will happen. She gets along with other dogs and has lived with them but she doesn't like cats. Ivy loves to play with kids but can be a bit jumpy. She is fully vaccinated and will be spayed.