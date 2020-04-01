PETS OF WEEK: Ivy and Hammy

Ivy is a rambunctious little 7-month-old domestic short haired kitten. She came to the shelter tragically missing one of her back feet. Timid and under socialized upon arrival, this little girl has blossomed into a real spit-fire. After surgery to remove the remainder of her back leg, she is ready to find a home and tackle any game even a four legged kitten would find amusing. She is spayed and fully vaccinated.