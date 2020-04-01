PETS OF WEEK: Ivy and Hammy

Ivy is a rambunctious little 7-month-old domestic short haired kitten. She came to the shelter tragically missing one of her back feet. Timid and under socialized upon arrival, this little girl has blossomed into a real spit-fire. After surgery to remove the remainder of her back leg, she is ready to find a home and tackle any game even a four legged kitten would find amusing. She is spayed and fully vaccinated.
Hammy is a young guinea pig that was surrendered to the shelter after his original owner abandoned him with some friends. This sweet little, tri-color pig is ready to warm your heart with his whistles and squeals. He enjoys a variety of tasty veggies and isn't afraid to try new things, never turning down a tasty carrot or a photo op.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.
