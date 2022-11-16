PETS OF WEEK: Ivy and Jane

Ivy is just over 2-years-old, an Alaskan husky/mix surrendered because her owner did not have enough time for her. Prior to her arrival, she lived with a family with older children. Ivy is very friendly and wants to be everyone’s best friend. She knows a handful of basic commands and is eager to take on more. She loves her toys, enjoys going for walks but does need a little leash training. Ivy would be okay with other pets in the home. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.