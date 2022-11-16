PETS OF WEEK: Ivy and Jane

Ivy is just over 2-years-old, an Alaskan husky/mix surrendered because her owner did not have enough time for her. Prior to her arrival, she lived with a family with older children. Ivy is very friendly and wants to be everyone’s best friend. She knows a handful of basic commands and is eager to take on more. She loves her toys, enjoys going for walks but does need a little leash training. Ivy would be okay with other pets in the home. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.
Jane is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair mix who came in as a stray. She’s a super sweet and outgoing cat with lots of kitten left in her. She is very playful and loves all sorts of toys. When she gets tuckered out, she loves a good cuddle and purr session. She will be spayed prior to adoption and is current on vaccinations.
For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.