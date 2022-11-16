 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PETS OF THE WEEK | IVY AND JANE

PETS OF WEEK: Ivy and Jane

  • 0

Ivy is just over 2-years-old, an Alaskan husky/mix surrendered because her owner did not have enough time for her. Prior to her arrival, she lived with a family with older children. Ivy is very friendly and wants to be everyone’s best friend. She knows a handful of basic commands and is eager to take on more. She loves her toys, enjoys going for walks but does need a little leash training. Ivy would be okay with other pets in the home. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.

Jane is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair mix who came in as a stray. She’s a super sweet and outgoing cat with lots of kitten left in her. She is very playful and loves all sorts of toys. When she gets tuckered out, she loves a good cuddle and purr session. She will be spayed prior to adoption and is current on vaccinations.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Holiday Homes Tour set for Dec. 3

Holiday Homes Tour set for Dec. 3

The Baraboo Holiday Tour of Homes, hosted by the Sauk County Historical Society, will combine the grandeur of four historic homes with the dec…

PETS OF WEEK: Bella and Hammy

PETS OF WEEK: Bella and Hammy

Bella is a 9.5-year-old, longhair, standard dachshund mix surrendered when her owner could no longer keep her. Bella was with a foster family …

Klitzke earns certification

Klitzke earns certification

Rebecca Klitzke, Reedsburg Westfield Mutual Insurance Board of Directors member, completed her Farm Mutual Director Certification from the Nat…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News