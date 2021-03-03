PETS OF WEEK: Jade and Stryker

Jade is a 5-year-old friendly, energetic beagle mix who loves to play with tennis balls, go on walks and explore. She does ok with other dogs but needs an active dog companion. She does not do well with cats. Jade gets excited when meeting new people but is a snuggler once settled down. She was surrendered because of difficulty housetraining but with patience and a structured routine, she should eventually learn. She is spayed and current on vaccinations.
Stryker is a 1-year-old domestic long hair. He is a good-natured kitty who enjoys batting around toy balls. Stryker enjoys socializing and rubbing up against someone. He doesn’t mind being carried so would do well with just about any kind of family. He will need to be brushed daily. Stryker is neutered and current on vaccinations.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.