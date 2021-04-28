PETS OF WEEK: Jade and Wilcox

Jade is a 5-year-old friendly, energetic Beagle mix who loves tennis balls, walks, and exploring. She does ok with other dogs but needs a dog that can keep up with her. She does not do well with cats. Jade gets excited when meeting new people, but is a snuggler once settled. She was surrendered due to housetraining difficulties but is making great progress. She is spayed and current on vaccinations.
Wilcox is a 1-year-old, domestic shorthair stray looking for a quiet home. He takes time to adjust, but then enjoys playing and occasionally laying on your lap. He loves salmon cat treats and would do best in a home with another cat and a quiet dog. He likes to explore but doesn’t care to be picked up. He would prefer a family with no children. He’s current on vaccinations and will be neutered.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.