PETS OF WEEK: Jager and Billy

Jager is an 8-year-old coonhound mix surrendered after his family moved and wasn’t able to keep him. He’s laid back and eager to please. He’s housebroken and good with cats and most other dogs. He would love a family that he can lounge on the couch with. He’s not used to a leash and is learning basic manners to stay off counters. He’s neutered and current on vaccinations. Billy is a 1-year-old, domestic shorthair who was orphaned as a kitten. She was under socialized but has grown since fostering. She prefers to bond with her feline and canine friends over humans. She’s ready to find a family to call her own and would do best in a quiet household with another cat. She’s spayed and current on vaccinations.