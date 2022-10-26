PETS OF WEEK: Jake and Cinnamon

Jake is a 3-year-old Doberman pinscher/mix. He is a fun-loving dog who loves attention and playtime. He gets along great with other dogs, loves to play fetch and is a smart boy who could learn a lot more. He already knows how to sit and is housetrained. His previous owner crated him when he was left alone. He currently weighs 67 pounds.
Cinnamon is a 9-month-old domestic shorthair/mix, a classic tabby with the big swirls and deep orange color. She is a very sweet girl, snuggly and cuddly, she just wants attention. She also gets along great with the cats she’s rooming with.
For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.