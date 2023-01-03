PETS OF WEEK: Jake and Tashi

Jake is a 3-year-old Doberman pinscher/mix. He is a fun-loving dog who loves attention and playtime and gets along great with other dogs. He loves to play fetch and is a smart boy who could learn a lot more than to sit. He is housetrained and was crated when former owner outside of home. He currently weighs 67 pounds, is neutered microchipped and received a certificate of veterinary inspection.

Tashi is 7-years-old. She originally came in a few months ago very pregnant and went to foster to raise her babies. She has since returned and although her kittens were adopted quickly, she still waits for a home. Tashi is an easy-going girl who loves to cuddle with stuffed animals and is always up for attention and love from humans.

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.