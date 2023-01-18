PETS OF WEEK: Jake, Chase and Lucky

Jake is a 3-year-old Doberman pinscher/mix. A fun-loving dog who loves attention and playtime. He gets along great with other dogs, loves to play fetch and he’s a smart boy who could learn a lot more. He already knows how to sit and is housetrained. The person who previously had him did crate him when he left Jake alone. He currently weighs 67 pounds. He is neutered, microchipped and has received a certificate of veterinary inspection.