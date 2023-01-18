 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PETS OF THE WEEK | JAKE, CHASE AND LUCKY

PETS OF WEEK: Jake, Chase and Lucky

Jake is a 3-year-old Doberman pinscher/mix. A fun-loving dog who loves attention and playtime. He gets along great with other dogs, loves to play fetch and he’s a smart boy who could learn a lot more. He already knows how to sit and is housetrained. The person who previously had him did crate him when he left Jake alone. He currently weighs 67 pounds. He is neutered, microchipped and has received a certificate of veterinary inspection.

Chase and Lucky are 14-year-old brother and sister cats who were surrendered because their owner moved and pets aren’t allowed in the new home. They are very affectionate cats who love attention and affection. If possible, consider adopting these two loving senior cats together. Fee waived for cats 6 years and older.

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.

