PETS OF WEEK: James Bond and Barnum

James Bond is a 4.5-year-old German Shepard mix surrendered as his owner was unable to give him the time he needed. He is super friendly, loves to play and absolutely loves to play with his ball. He knows a few basic commands but needs some leash training. He does okay with cats but would prefer a home without dogs. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.

Barnum is a 6-year, 3-month-old domestic/shorthair mix that came in as a stray found near the Circus Museum. She was a little shy but now is all about the cuddles She enjoys being groomed, is pretty calm but still likes to play and explore. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.