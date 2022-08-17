PETS OF WEEK: James Bond and Sylvester

James Bond is a 4.5-year-old German shepherd mix, surrendered as his owner was no longer able to give him time. He is a super sweet and lovable guy who loves to play and snuggle, and is always down for ear scratches. He is playful, loves his ball, knows a few basic commands but needs some leash training. He does ok with cats but needs a home with no other dogs. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.

Sylvester is an 8-year-old domestic/shorthair mix, who came in as a stray. He is very affectionate and comes right up to you when you approach his kennel. He loves to lay in your lap and snuggle, getting head scratches and purrs like crazy. He’s young at heart and needs a family to love. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.