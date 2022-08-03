PETS OF WEEK: Jax and Tabby

Jax, is a 2-year-old Great Dane. He is a 140-pound dog, large and strong who needs a good leader – preferably a home with Great Dane or giant breed experience. He is housetrained and does not need a crate. He may have an accident because he doesn’t like the rain. He can be leery of strangers and may bark or growl when he first meets you but he’s a good boy. Jax would need a home with teenagers or older, is good with other dogs and has been around cats. He has a certificate of veterinary inspection and is neutered.