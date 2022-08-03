 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PETS OF THE WEEK | JAX AND TABBY

PETS OF WEEK: Jax and Tabby

Jax, is a 2-year-old Great Dane. He is a 140-pound dog, large and strong who needs a good leader – preferably a home with Great Dane or giant breed experience. He is housetrained and does not need a crate. He may have an accident because he doesn’t like the rain. He can be leery of strangers and may bark or growl when he first meets you but he’s a good boy. Jax would need a home with teenagers or older, is good with other dogs and has been around cats. He has a certificate of veterinary inspection and is neutered.

Tabby is a 9-year-old domestic shorthair/mix looking for a home. He’s a bit confused as to why he is here but, we promised him he would get a new home really soon. Tabby is quiet and a little shy but he enjoys attention. He also gets along with other cats.

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.

