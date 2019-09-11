Jeopardy is a 3-year-old Blue heeler mix, this well behaved girl is your “daily double.” It is hard to imagine that this lovable dog was never claimed by an owner as she would be great in a home with kids and other dogs. She loves playing fetch in the yard as well as cuddling up and chewing on her favorite squeaky toy. It is recommended that she not live with cats. She is fully vaccinated and will be spayed.
Meadowlark is a 5-month-old domestic short haired kitten. She was surrendered to the shelter from a surrounding county when her previous owner’s cat had an unwanted litter of kittens. She gets along with other animals. She is spayed and fully vaccinated.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call the Sauk County Humane Society at 608-356-2520.
