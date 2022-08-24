 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PETS OF WEEK: Johnny and Tabby

Johnny is an 11-week-old Australian shepherd/rat terrier/mixed puppy. He’s smart, playful and affectionate. He can’t wait to learn new things. He will be an active adult. Johnny is neutered, microchipped and has received a certificate of veterinary inspection.

Tabby is a 9-year-olddomestic/shorthair mix cat looking for a home. He’s a bit confused as to why he’s here but, we promised him he would get a new home really soon. Tabby is quiet and a little shy, but he enjoys attention. He also gets along great with other cats. He is neutered.

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.

