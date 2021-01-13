PETS OF WEEK: JoJo and Billy

JoJo is a 6-year-old Papillon mix originally purchased from a puppy mill. After spending a few short weeks at her new home, it was discovered that she did not get along well with other dogs. JoJo is a sweet but extremely shy little dog that appreciates a soft bed and a gentle touch. She needs a quiet home without dogs or kids. She doesn’t seem to mind cats and should make a wonderful lap dog. JoJo is not house-trained. She is spayed and fully vaccinated.