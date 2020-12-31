PETS OF WEEK: JoJo and Cookie

JoJo is a 6-year-old Papillon mix originally purchased from a puppy mill. After being in her home for a few short weeks it was discovered that she did not get along well with other dogs. JoJo is sweet but extremely shy and appreciates a soft bed and a gentle touch. She needs a quiet home without dogs or kids and doesn’t seem to mind cats. JoJo is not house-trained. She is spayed and fully vaccinated.
Cookie is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair. Cookie isn’t much of a lap cat but is plenty affectionate. This big boy is a laid back companion that appreciates a bit of fresh catnip and quality playtime with a wand toy. He’s a bit independent and will patrol your home until he’s come full circle at your feet to rub against your leg. Cookie is vaccinated and will be neutered prior to adoption.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.