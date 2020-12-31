PETS OF WEEK: JoJo and Cookie

JoJo is a 6-year-old Papillon mix originally purchased from a puppy mill. After being in her home for a few short weeks it was discovered that she did not get along well with other dogs. JoJo is sweet but extremely shy and appreciates a soft bed and a gentle touch. She needs a quiet home without dogs or kids and doesn’t seem to mind cats. JoJo is not house-trained. She is spayed and fully vaccinated.