PETS OF WEEK: Kenya and Karen

Kenya is about 1-year-old, large, mixed breed dog that came in as a stray with her three puppies. She’s been a wonderful mom to the pups, and now she is ready to find her forever home. She is a very sweet girl, can be a little shy sometimes at first, but it doesn’t take her long to warm up to you and become your best friend. She loves going for walks and does very well on a leash. She enjoys playing with other dogs and should do ok with a feline roommate. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.