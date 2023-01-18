PETS OF WEEK: Kenya and Karen

Kenya is about 1-year-old, large, mixed breed dog that came in as a stray with her three puppies. She’s been a wonderful mom to the pups, and now she is ready to find her forever home. She is a very sweet girl, can be a little shy sometimes at first, but it doesn’t take her long to warm up to you and become your best friend. She loves going for walks and does very well on a leash. She enjoys playing with other dogs and should do ok with a feline roommate. She is current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.
Karen is a 3.5-month-old domestic shorthair that came in as a stray. She’s a total sweetheart. When you walk past her kennel, she reaches her little paw out to get your attention. She’s definitely your typical kitten. She loves to play with all of the cat toys and run around the room exploring. Karen is a great kitty and would make a great addition to your family. She is spayed and current on vaccinations.
For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.