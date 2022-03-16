PETS OF WEEK: Kevin and Tanya

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PETS OF THE WEEK | KEVIN AND TANYA

Kevin is a 10-month-old golden retriever mix who came in as a stray. Kevin is a total sweetheart, is super smart and is desperate to find a family. He knows quite a few commands and is eager to learn more. This handsome boy has so much potential, he just needs someone to love him and train him. Kevin is okay with some dogs but would prefer a home with no cats. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.

Tanya is a 1.5-year-old domestic shorthair/mix found in a barn by a volunteer. She is a little shy at first but it doesn’t take her long to warm up. Tanya is a very loving cat. She really enjoys laying in your lap, cuddling and being brushed. She loves playing and a good scratch pad session. Tanya would make an excellent addition to your family. She is spayed and current on vaccinations.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

