Kipper is a 11⁄2-year-old Labrador Retriever mix. There have been a lot of changes in Kipper’s life and he needs a little patience and time to adjust to new routines. He is an affectionate “leaner” and should do well in a home with kids and other dogs but no cats. He walks well on a leash but like most young labs, gets excited and jumpy at times. Kipper is neutered and fully vaccinated.
Hush is a sweet 2-year-old domestic short haired cat that came to the shelter as a stray in June. This petite little lady is quite the conversationalist, and enjoys greeting everyone she meets with her cute little meow. Hush is both an active kitty and a cuddler. She is spayed and fully vaccinated.
For details, visit sauk humane.org or call the Sauk County Humane Society at 608-356-2520.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)