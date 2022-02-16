PETS OF WEEK: Kobe and Jayden

Kobe is a 21-month-old terrier, American pit bull/mix surrendered because his owner was no longer able to keep him. Kobe is a very friendly dog and has lived with children older than 5 years and would enjoy an active family. He’s playful with other dogs but would not do well with cats. Kobe knows a few basic commands, but he does need some training and help on proper leash walking. He’s a sweet dog that needs a family to love. He is current on all vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.