PETS OF THE WEEK | KOBE AND JAYDEN

PETS OF WEEK: Kobe and Jayden

Kobe is a 21-month-old terrier, American pit bull/mix surrendered because his owner was no longer able to keep him. Kobe is a very friendly dog and has lived with children older than 5 years and would enjoy an active family. He’s playful with other dogs but would not do well with cats. Kobe knows a few basic commands, but he does need some training and help on proper leash walking. He’s a sweet dog that needs a family to love. He is current on all vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

Jayden is a 19-month-old domestic medium hair/mix. He is a gorgeous, super friendly and cuddly cat. He came in as a stray, loves to play with toys and plays well independently. When done, he likes to cuddle in your lap. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

