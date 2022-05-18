PETS OF WEEK: Koda and Castiel

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PETS OF THE WEEK | KODA AND CASTIEL

Koda is a 2-year-old terrier/American Staffordshire/mix looking for a home. He’s a happy-go-lucky boy who loves to play with other dogs, go for walks and learn new things. He’s doing well with housetraining and needs consistency with training. Koda is currently 62 pounds, neutered, microchipped and has received a certificate of veterinary inspection.

Castiel is a 3.5-month-old domestic shorthair/mix kitten. He is social, playful, sweet and likes to explore. He would love to have another cat to play with. He is neutered

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.

