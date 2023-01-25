 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PETS OF THE WEEK | KOLTEN AND UZI

PETS OF WEEK: Kolten and Uzi

  • 0

Kolten is the last of Kenya’s litter. They all came together as strays that were found on the side of a road. He is about 3 months old, a mixed breed dog, likely to be more than 45 pounds once full grown. Kolten is all puppy. He will need to be trained. He is a total sweetheart, and loves to give lots of kisses. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.

Uzi is an adorable 5-month-old orange tabby kitten. He is a domestic shorthair that came in with a few others in an unwanted litter. Uzi is such a great guy—very confident and comfortable in his surroundings. He loves to explore and play with all the cat toys. He’s super friendly and has the best personality. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin Singers perform at BDHS

Wisconsin Singers perform at BDHS

The Wisconsin Singers, the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s premier Broadway caliber touring production, will take the stage for its 55th sea…

Program on quilts offered at PCA

Program on quilts offered at PCA

Cindy Wilson of Montello, will present a sampling of quilts and their stories as she shares the ABCs of Quilting at noon Thursday during Porta…

Erickson retires after 31 years

Erickson retires after 31 years

Tomah Health CEO Derek Daly, left, and hospital Medical Staff president Jeffrey Cavaness, M.D. presented Dr. Rod Erickson a recognition clock …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News