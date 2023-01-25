PETS OF WEEK: Kolten and Uzi

Kolten is the last of Kenya’s litter. They all came together as strays that were found on the side of a road. He is about 3 months old, a mixed breed dog, likely to be more than 45 pounds once full grown. Kolten is all puppy. He will need to be trained. He is a total sweetheart, and loves to give lots of kisses. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.

Uzi is an adorable 5-month-old orange tabby kitten. He is a domestic shorthair that came in with a few others in an unwanted litter. Uzi is such a great guy—very confident and comfortable in his surroundings. He loves to explore and play with all the cat toys. He’s super friendly and has the best personality. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

For more information and to view all of the adoptable animals, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520. Cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations.