Krackel is a 2-year-old Yorkshire Terrier mix who was surrendered to the shelter when her owner could no longer care for her. Krackel is a sweet but timid little girl who needs a kind and patient person to help bring her fully out of her shell. She loves to snuggle and gets along well with other dogs but will need training on housebreaking and basic commands. She should do fine in a home with cats. She is spayed and fully vaccinated.
Minnie is a 1 1/2-year-old Domestic Long Haired cat. This majestic kitty is the perfect lap cat. She wants nothing more than an occasional excursion on the floor with some quality catnip and cuddle while quietly purr while you scratch her ears. Minnie is spayed and fully vaccinated.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call the Sauk County Humane Society at 608-356-2520.
