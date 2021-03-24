 Skip to main content
PETS OF WEEK: Lela and Mylo
PETS OF WEEK: Lela and Mylo

Lela is a 9-month-old, Rottweiler mix surrendered because her owner didn't have time. She’s very energetic, looking for direction. She loves to please and listens well. She’s in a foster home working on manners and will need a patient family to continue the work. She would do best in an active home with no small pets. She would be ok with another dog as long as it’s the right match. She’s spayed and current on vaccinations.

Mylo is 8-years-old, looking for a quiet home. He was found all alone in another county. He likes to sit on your lap and watch everything going on around him. He is still learning trust so would do best in a quieter home without small children. He'd be ok with other cats and a calm dog with  proper introductions. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

