PETS OF WEEK: Lela and Opie

Lela is a 9-month-old Rottweiler mix who needs help to build confidence indoors as she’s been kept mostly outdoors, she is eager to learn, is smart and a pro with “sit” and is learning “down” and “heel.” Lela waits patiently in her kennel until let out but needs help settling at times. She loves chew toys and gets along well with other dogs but doesn’t like cats. She is spayed and current on vaccines.