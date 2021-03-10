 Skip to main content
PETS OF WEEK: Lela and Opie
PETS OF WEEK: Lela and Opie

Lela is a 9-month-old Rottweiler mix who needs help to build confidence indoors as she's been kept mostly outdoors, she is eager to learn, is smart and a pro with "sit" and is learning "down" and “heel.” Lela waits patiently in her kennel until let out but needs help settling at times. She loves chew toys and gets along well with other dogs but doesn’t like cats. She is spayed and current on vaccines.

Opie is a large, 1-1/2-year-old domestic short hair. He came into the shelter with a large number of other cats. Opie prefers to take his time getting to know people and exploring but once comfortable, he likes to curl up on a lap to curl or sofa. He would do best in a quiet household. Opie is a big, gentle cat and is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

