PETS OF WEEK: Lexi and Clover

Lexi is a 3-year-old boxer/bulldog/mixed breed. This little 45-pound dog will steal your heart – she’s very sweet, active, playful and silly. Her nub tail makes her whole-body wiggle when she’s happy. She’s described by her previous owners as affectionate, independent, active, playful, friendly and protective. She is housebroken, spayed and vet certified.

Clover is a 1.5-year-old domestic shorthair/mix cat that needs a home. She’s a friendly girl. Clover came in with another adult cat and kittens so she’s comfortable with other cats. Clover is a bit shocked at the whole shelter situation so when you take her in the playroom, she meows quite a bit when you’re not touching and petting her. However, when she’s in her cage, she’s quiet and lounges around. We think she would love to get out of the shelter and in a home where she can be comfortable with her surroundings.