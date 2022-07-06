PETS OF WEEK: Lexi and Nova

Lexi is a 3-year-old bulldog/boxer mix. She is fun, athletic and loves to play with other dogs. Lexi does prefer male dogs over female dogs. She loves to go for walks and is very affectionate. Her whole body wiggles when she’s happy. Lexi was mainly kept outdoors in her previous home. She came to us from a rescue in Alabama. She is spayed, weighs about 45 pounds, is microchipped and has received a certificate of veterinary inspection.