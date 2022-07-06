PETS OF WEEK: Lexi and Nova

Lexi is a 3-year-old bulldog/boxer mix. She is fun, athletic and loves to play with other dogs. Lexi does prefer male dogs over female dogs. She loves to go for walks and is very affectionate. Her whole body wiggles when she’s happy. Lexi was mainly kept outdoors in her previous home. She came to us from a rescue in Alabama. She is spayed, weighs about 45 pounds, is microchipped and has received a certificate of veterinary inspection.
Nova is a stunning 2-year-old domestic shorthair/mix cat who came in as a stray. She’s such a beautiful cat and look at those blue eyes. Nova is laid back, sweet and enjoys attention and head scratches.
For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.