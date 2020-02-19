PETS OF WEEK: Lucky and Papaya

Lucky is a very affectionate 10-year-old bichon frise mix that enjoys the company of someone slightly more mature. He should do well in a home with other dogs or even cats but his days living with rambunctious toddlers are behind him. He likes long walks followed by lots of snuggling. He is neutered and fully vaccinated.
Papaya is part of a bonded bunch of lovebirds named Pineapple and Pomegranate. These petite parrots are the perfect trio to brighten up any home. These tropical birds can mimic many sounds and will whistle tunes in harmony for you. Lovebirds are active birds, often feeding each other and playing with toys and bells.
For details, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.