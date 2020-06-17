PETS OF WEEK: Lucy and Badger
PETS OF THE WEEK | LUCY AND BADGER

PETS OF WEEK: Lucy and Badger

Lucy is a 4-year-old medium mixed breed dog looking for a calm and patient home that can help her build some confidence. This tentative 26 pound sweetheart is mostly ears and has a nose she loves to nuzzle with. She needs to go to a home without young kids but should do great with either cats, dogs or both. She is spayed and fully vaccinated.

Badger is a 3-year-old Domestic short haired cat. Whether burrowed under the blankets with someone at night or batting around a toy during the day. He looks for attention and is an unmovable force when he’s determined to cuddle. He’s neutered and fully vaccinated.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

