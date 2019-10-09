Lucy is a 2-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is quite gentle and likes to cozy up with people but as a young dog, she can also be very active and excitable. She came into the shelter with another dog and should do well in a home with most other dogs or cats. She needs a little more help walking on a leash but she is fully vaccinated and will be spayed.
Puffcorn is a 4-month-old, domestic short haired kitten. Along with his littermates they were surrendered to the shelter as tiny, sick kittens after they had been turned away from another shelter. Now he is a hopping, healthy young cat that is neutered and fully vaccinated.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call the Sauk County Humane Society at 608-356-2520.
