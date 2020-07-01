PETS OF WEEK: Maggie and Potato
PETS OF THE WEEK | MAGGIE AND POTATO

PETS OF WEEK: Maggie and Potato

Maggie is a 4 ½-year-old German shepherd mix. She is a pocket shepherd. A typical shepherd in many ways, she is skeptical of new situations. Once warmed up though she loves to chase tennis balls. she has tested positive for two tickborn diseases but shows no signs of illness. She is being treated with a strong course of antibiotics as an extra precautionary measure and is spayed and fully vaccinated.

Potato is a 1 1/2-year-old domestic short hair that was found roaming the streets. He is super friendly with no inhibitions. Whether it’s conversation, circling your legs, or rolling around with toys, he loves attention. He is neutered and fully vaccinated.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

