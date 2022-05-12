PETS OF WEEK: Mark and Morpheus

Mark is a 6-month-old American bulldog/mix with the best markings on his face. He is a very sweet dog, a bit timid at first but once he warms up, he’s a love. He’s learning to walk on a leash and how to sit. He’s smart so should catch on to new things readily. He has lived with other dogs at the last rescue. He is neutered, microchipped and has received a certificate of veterinary inspection.