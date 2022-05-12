 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PETS OF THE WEEK | MARK AND MORPHEUS

PETS OF WEEK: Mark and Morpheus

  • 0

Mark is a 6-month-old American bulldog/mix with the best markings on his face. He is a very sweet dog, a bit timid at first but once he warms up, he’s a love. He’s learning to walk on a leash and how to sit. He’s smart so should catch on to new things readily. He has lived with other dogs at the last rescue. He is neutered, microchipped and has received a certificate of veterinary inspection.

Morpheus is a 3-year-old domestic shorthair/mix looking for a home. He’s the nicest cat, polite, sweet and purrs a lot—the ultimate lap cat. He enjoys head scratches and attention. He will most likely fit into most families. He is neutered.

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Charlie and Smokey

PETS OF WEEK: Charlie and Smokey

Charlie is a 4-year-old mixed breed, surrendered because his owner couldn’t give him the time needed. Charlie is a super sweet guy and wants t…

Ballweg holds listening sessions

Ballweg holds listening sessions

Sen. Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan) will host spring listening sessions throughout the 14th Senate District. Everyone is welcome to attend and shar…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News