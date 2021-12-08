PETS OF WEEK: Max, Mars and Pluto

Max is a 20-month-old terrier, pit bull mix surrendered because his owner could no longer afford to keep him. Max is a sweet boy who happily greets you. He loves to play and knows basic commands. He pulls a little on a leash but mostly does well on a walk. Max is housebroken and would be okay with another dog. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.

Mars, 1-year-old, and Pluto, 2-years-old, are a bonded pair of domestic shorthair/mix males surrendered because their owner was moving and was not able to take them along. They are a little shy at first but become very playful and affectionate as they get used to their surroundings. They are neutered and current on vaccinations.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.