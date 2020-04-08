PETS OF WEEK: Mazi and Night Rider
PETS OF THE WEEK | MAZI AND NIGHT RIDER

PETS OF WEEK: Mazi and Night Rider

Mazi is an exuberant 1-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix looking for a stable family to share her zest for life with. She is house trained and gets along well with most other dogs and older kids and has lived with them before. Her perfect day involves playing in the yard, running around with friends, and then sprawling out like a couch potato with her new best buds. She is spayed and fully vaccinated.

Night Rider is a shadowy, 1-year-old domestic short haired cat is on a crusade to champion your lap and find the perfect family to settle in with. Once flea ridden, rejected, and a loner; now expect long snuggle sessions with this cat and purrs to go from 0-60 in seconds. He is neutered and fully vaccinated.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

