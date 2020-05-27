PETS OF WEEK: Michael and Penny

Michael is a 2 1/2 year old Domestic short-haired cat. He is a large, rambunctious kitty, and resourceful too. This big fella is the MacGyver of cats that can turn just about anything into a toy. He is super affectionate and outgoing. He is neutered and fully vaccinated.

Penny is a 2-year-old rat that was surrendered to the shelter along with her sister when her family was moving and couldn't take them with. She is a petite little girl who enjoys burrowing. She is a shy rat and takes some time to come out of her shell but when she does she is gentle and sweet.