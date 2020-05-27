PETS OF WEEK: Michael and Penny
0 comments
PETS OF THE WEEK | MICHAEL AND PENNY

PETS OF WEEK: Michael and Penny

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Michael is a 2 1/2 year old Domestic short-haired cat. He is a large, rambunctious kitty, and resourceful too. This big fella is the MacGyver of cats that can turn just about anything into a toy. He is super affectionate and outgoing. He is neutered and fully vaccinated.

Penny is a 2-year-old rat that was surrendered to the shelter along with her sister when her family was moving and couldn't take them with. She is a petite little girl who enjoys burrowing. She is a shy rat and takes some time to come out of her shell but when she does she is gentle and sweet. 

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brost earns $750 scholarship
Community

Brost earns $750 scholarship

Jacob Brost, University of Wisconsin-Madison; is the recipient of the Tom Reineck Memorial $750 scholarship. He is the son of Kody and Heidi B…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News