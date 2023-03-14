Midnight is a 10-month-old border collie/mix. He looks tall in the photo, but he's only 26 pounds. It's his long, lean legs that make him look tall. Midnight was a transfer from another local shelter because he was timid and shy but is getting better every day. Once he knows who you are, he's a different dog. He's been spending afternoons with the staff in the office and he's growing braver the longer he stays up front. It could be that it's a little too much noise and activity at the shelter and he's not used to that. Midnight is good with other dogs but is very interested in cats and will chase them. Midnight is smart and will learn your routine and new commands quickly. He is neutered.