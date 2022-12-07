 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PETS OF THE WEEK | UPDATE NAMES

PETS OF WEEK: Millie and Tashi

Millie is a 3-month-old pug/beagle/American eskimo. She is a very sweet and social pup and will probably be a small to medium size adult, based on her mix. She loves to play with toys, and loves people.

Tashi is a 7-year-old domestic shorthair/mix. She arrived very pregnant then went to a foster home to raise her kittens. And now needs a home. She’s a very sweet cat, she’s affectionate and playful too. Momma cats have adoption fees waived.

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.

