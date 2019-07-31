Milo is a 3-month-old Husky mix with lots of energy. This sweet pup loves to play in the yard and is always happy to meet new people. He is looking for an active family that can take him to puppy class and get him started on the right track to being a good canine citizen. He is fully vaccinated and will be neutered.
Bugsy is a 1.5-year-old domestic short haired cat who came to the shelter as a stray with her litter of kittens. She is all done raising her babies and is now looking for a place to call home. She is still very young and loves to cause mischief from time to time, chasing around the laser pointer or tackling stuffed toys. She also appreciates a comfy chair and a warm spot to curl up in. She is spayed and fully vaccinated.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call the Sauk County Humane Society at 608-356-2520.
