PETS OF WEEK: Minnie and Trudie

Minnie is an 11-month-old Great Pyrenees mix. She is currently 70 pounds and still growing. She's a very sweet girl who loves attention. Minnie is a happy-go-lucky girl who gets along with other dogs and is very playful with them. Some dogs may not appreciate her size and silly antics. Minnie is not compatible with cats. Great Pyrenees are not suited for apartment living and love to be outdoors. This breed is a guardian breed. They can be protective and may bark a lot to alert changes in the environment. They shed a lot. They are intelligent but independent thinkers. She is spayed.