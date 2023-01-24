PETS OF WEEK: Minnie and Trudie

Minnie is an 11-month-old Great Pyrenees mix. She is currently 70 pounds and still growing. She's a very sweet girl who loves attention. Minnie is a happy-go-lucky girl who gets along with other dogs and is very playful with them. Some dogs may not appreciate her size and silly antics. Minnie is not compatible with cats. Great Pyrenees are not suited for apartment living and love to be outdoors. This breed is a guardian breed. They can be protective and may bark a lot to alert changes in the environment. They shed a lot. They are intelligent but independent thinkers. She is spayed.
Trudie is an 8-month-old domestic shorthair/mix. She came in very scared and timid in September. She is searching for a home that will give her a chance. She has become more friendly and affectionate and is good with being held, loved on and getting treats. Trudie would love a quieter home where her new humans will give her time to blossom.
For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.