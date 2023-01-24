 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PETS OF THE WEEK | MINNIE AND TRUDIE

PETS OF WEEK: Minnie and Trudie

  • 0

Minnie is an 11-month-old Great Pyrenees mix. She is currently 70 pounds and still growing. She's a very sweet girl who loves attention. Minnie is a happy-go-lucky girl who gets along with other dogs and is very playful with them. Some dogs may not appreciate her size and silly antics. Minnie is not compatible with cats. Great Pyrenees are not suited for apartment living and love to be outdoors. This breed is a guardian breed. They can be protective and may bark a lot to alert changes in the environment. They shed a lot. They are intelligent but independent thinkers. She is spayed.

Trudie is an 8-month-old domestic shorthair/mix. She came in very scared and timid in September. She is searching for a home that will give her a chance. She has become more friendly and affectionate and is good with being held, loved on and getting treats. Trudie would love a quieter home where her new humans will give her time to blossom.

People are also reading…

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Erickson retires after 31 years

Erickson retires after 31 years

Tomah Health CEO Derek Daly, left, and hospital Medical Staff president Jeffrey Cavaness, M.D. presented Dr. Rod Erickson a recognition clock …

PETS OF WEEK: Kenya and Karen

PETS OF WEEK: Kenya and Karen

Kenya is about 1-year-old, large, mixed breed dog that came in as a stray with her three puppies. She’s been a wonderful mom to the pups, and …

Wisconsin Singers perform at BDHS

Wisconsin Singers perform at BDHS

The Wisconsin Singers, the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s premier Broadway caliber touring production, will take the stage for its 55th sea…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News