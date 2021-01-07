PETS OF WEEK: Monty and Klaus

Monty is a 4-year-old pit bull mix that’s fully vaccinated and neutered and loves to give kisses. He was surrendered to the shelter with his adopted sister, Shannara, after a house fire. Sometimes he is accidentally scary, but he’d rather play hide and seek under the blankets. Monty is a bit shy around new people but should do well in a home with other pets and older kids. He’d love to find a home with Shannara but is enjoying life on his own too.
Klaus is a delightful 9-month-old orange tabby. This handsome boy is more than ready to find his forever family. He is eager to socialize and is overflowing with warmth and affection. Klaus would be fantastic with kids as he loves to play. He loves giving gentle head-butts and curling up on your lap. Klaus is fully vaccinated and neutered.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.