PETS OF WEEK: Monty and Klaus

Monty is a 4-year-old pit bull mix that’s fully vaccinated and neutered and loves to give kisses. He was surrendered to the shelter with his adopted sister, Shannara, after a house fire. Sometimes he is accidentally scary, but he’d rather play hide and seek under the blankets. Monty is a bit shy around new people but should do well in a home with other pets and older kids. He’d love to find a home with Shannara but is enjoying life on his own too.