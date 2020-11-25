PETS OF WEEK: Moose and Billy

Moose is a 1-year-old Australian shepherd mix looking for an active family to call his own. He has lots of energy and would enjoy lots of room to romp and play. He loves to run around and keep his mind busy. He will come when he’s ready for love and petting. He would do best in a home with older children. He would enjoy another dog as long as it’s the right fit and a home with no small animals. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.