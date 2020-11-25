PETS OF WEEK: Moose and Billy

Moose is a 1-year-old Australian shepherd mix looking for an active family to call his own. He has lots of energy and would enjoy lots of room to romp and play. He loves to run around and keep his mind busy. He will come when he’s ready for love and petting. He would do best in a home with older children. He would enjoy another dog as long as it’s the right fit and a home with no small animals. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.
Billy is a 7-month-old kitten that is a bit shy at first. She would love to have another kitten as a brother or sister as she’s still unsure of the humans in her life. She would do best in a quiet home that will allow her to warm up to her new family slowly. She’s very independent, but enjoys petting occasionally. She’s spayed and current on vaccinations.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.
