PETS OF WEEK: Moose and Midnight

Moose is a 3.5-year-old Catahoula leopard dog mix. Moose is smart, athletic and loves people. He also gets along with other dogs. Moose is housetrained and crated when left at home alone. He would be best in a home with kids 12 and older. He enjoys car rides and hanging out with his humans.He is neutered, current on vaccinations, microchipped and has received a certificate of veterinary inspection.

Midnight is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair/mix cat. She is affectionate, playful and one of the nicest cats you could ever meet. All this cat wants is cuddle time. Midnight is a huge shelter favorite with the staff and the volunteers. She is young enough to play with toys but it’s loving she likes the most. She is spayed.

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.