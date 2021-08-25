PETS OF WEEK: Moose and Summer

Moose is a 3-year-old Catahoula mix surrendered after his previous owner could no longer keep him. He is friendly and would love an experienced family with older children due to his high activity level. He loves to spend time outdoors walking or hiking. He’s ok with some other dogs and would do best with no small animals in the home. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.
Summer is a 3-month-old domestic shorthair found dodging cars in the parking lot of Mt. Olympus. A tourist visiting the park saved her from being hit by a car. She ended up with only a scratch. She’s now looking for her forever home where she can run and play and be a typical kitten. She would be fine with other cats and a cat friendly dog. She’s spayed and current on vaccinations.
For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.