 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PETS OF WEEK: Moose and Summer
0 Comments
PETS OF THE WEEK | MOOSE AND SUMMER

PETS OF WEEK: Moose and Summer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Moose is a 3-year-old Catahoula mix surrendered after his previous owner could no longer keep him. He is friendly and would love an experienced family with older children due to his high activity level. He loves to spend time outdoors walking or hiking. He’s ok with some other dogs and would do best with no small animals in the home. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

Summer is a 3-month-old domestic shorthair found dodging cars in the parking lot of Mt. Olympus. A tourist visiting the park saved her from being hit by a car. She ended up with only a scratch. She’s now looking for her forever home where she can run and play and be a typical kitten. She would be fine with other cats and a cat friendly dog. She’s spayed and current on vaccinations.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

RAMC offers financing program

Reedsburg Area Medical Center will launch a new program to assist patients with paying their RAMC bills through a partnership with bank-backed…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News