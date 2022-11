Morticia is a 4-month-oldblack-mouth/hound puppy. She seems kind, loveable and just and easy-going girl. She loves attention and to snuggle. Morticia will most likely be a large dog when fully grown.

Eulalie is a sweet 5-month-old kitten. She’s a little shy but she loves being held and petted. Eulalie is great with other cats, and she loves to cuddle and play with them.

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.