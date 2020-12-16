PETS OF WEEK: Mouser and Rihanna

Mouser is an assertive and friendly 2-year-old domestic shorthair looking to settle into a new home. This pretty grey tabby is a confident girl ready to stroll through the house requesting affection at will until she finds a comfy spot to lounge on. Mouser is current on vaccines and will be spayed prior to going home.

Rihanna is about the cutest little Netherland dwarf you’ll ever see. She is 5-years-old and has the sweetest personality to match her big brown eyes. Rihanna loves the company of people and follows them around waiting to play or cuddle. She is calm and gentle and will be spayed prior to going home and is sure to steal your heart the moment you meet her.