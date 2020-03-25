PETS OF WEEK: Muriel and Mikey
Muriel is a 1-year-old bouncy “pocket Shepherd” mix and is full of energy and needs a home that has the time to give her the consistent training she deserves. She gets along well with most dogs but as an active pup does expect them to play with her. She does not do well with cats. She loves car rides. She is spayed and fully vaccinated.

Mikey is a 7-month-old domestic long haired kitten. This brave little kitten was found near death, sick and alone in the country. After months of medical care from staff and volunteers he is healthy enough to find a home. His favorite place to be is snuggled up in a warm bed or under the covers. He can be shy at first but enjoys lap time and quiet play. He is fully vaccinated and will be neutered prior to going home.

For details, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

