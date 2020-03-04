PETS OF WEEK: Muriel and Opal
PETS OF THE WEEK |MURIEL AND OPAL

PETS OF WEEK: Muriel and Opal

Muriel is a rambunctious 11-month-old Shepherd mix. This fun little girl is a pocket full of energy. She loves giving kisses, playing in the yard and car rides. She would do well in an active home, one that has time to give her proper training and keep her occupied. She gets along well with most dogs but as an active puppy, does expect them to play with her. She does not do well with cats. She is spayed and fully vaccinated.

Opal is a 3-month-old Californian Rabbit mix that was surrendered to the shelter along with her sister. She will grow to be a large rabbit between 7-12 pounds. She has a brilliant dense coat that is soft and smooth. She is calm and friendly and enjoys playing and exploring in shredded newspaper. She is active and playful. She will be spayed prior to adoption.

For more information, visit saukhumane.org or call 608-356-2520.

